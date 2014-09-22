This campaign is about protecting what works and fixing what hurts.





MWA has real responsibilities over water, wastewater, and stormwater services. The board helps shape rates, major investments, and policy direction. District 2 deserves leadership that takes those responsibilities seriously, asks hard questions, and puts everyday customers back at the center of the conversation.





I’m not running to make noise. I’m running to help make decisions that are fair, transparent, disciplined, and grounded in the real lives of the people we serve.