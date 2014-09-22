Paid for by Campaign to Elect Marshall Talley
Paid for by Campaign to Elect Marshall Talley
Paid for by Campaign to Elect Marshall Talley
Paid for by Campaign to Elect Marshall Talley
This campaign is about protecting what works and fixing what hurts.
MWA has real responsibilities over water, wastewater, and stormwater services. The board helps shape rates, major investments, and policy direction. District 2 deserves leadership that takes those responsibilities seriously, asks hard questions, and puts everyday customers
This campaign is about protecting what works and fixing what hurts.
MWA has real responsibilities over water, wastewater, and stormwater services. The board helps shape rates, major investments, and policy direction. District 2 deserves leadership that takes those responsibilities seriously, asks hard questions, and puts everyday customers back at the center of the conversation.
I’m not running to make noise. I’m running to help make decisions that are fair, transparent, disciplined, and grounded in the real lives of the people we serve.
Families, seniors, and small businesses should not be treated like an afterthought. Infrastructure has to be maintained, but rate decisions must be disciplined, transparent, and easy to explain. I will support responsible investment while pushing for common-sense stewardship and customer-first thinking.
Residents deserve clean water, dependable service, and honest communication about system needs. I will support strong utility operations, careful planning, and clear public accountability so people understand what decisions are being made and why they matter.
I support economic development, but I do not support special treatment that shifts risk onto current ratepayers. If a major new user wants large utility commitments, the public deserves clear answers about costs, capacity, and long-term impact. Growth should pay its own way.
MWA leadership can help shape utility priorities, rate decisions, capital planning, customer accountability, and how seriously the system responds to water, wastewater, and stormwater issues.
Some bigger community goals require partnership with schools, local government, employers, and community organizations. That includes workforce pipelines, public education, and broader neighborhood problem-solving. I believe in using the board seat responsibly while building partnerships that create real long-term value.
Macon should grow in a way that is fair to the people already here.
I’m against bad deals that put pressure on the system, create hidden costs, or force local families to carry the burden for high-demand users. If a project requires unusual commitments, special handling, or major infrastructure, the public should know the facts before decisions are made.
That is what honest growth looks like: transparency, fairness, and no preferential treatment.
A broken private sewer lateral can hit a family or small business with a sudden repair bill. My plan creates three paths to help: Residential Protection, Small Business Protection, and Hardship/Financing Support, while keeping a clear line that MWA helps manage risk without taking over private infrastructure responsibility.
Private lateral lines are usually the customer’s responsibility under current MWA sewer rules, which is why this plan focuses on protection and affordability support rather than transferring ownership of private lines to the utility.
The Macon Water Authority already possesses the institutional infrastructure, nonprofit vehicle, and community partnerships needed to build a world-class customer assistance platform but those pieces are fragmented, underfunded, and not coherently branded.
BACKGROUND
The Macon Water Alliance exists to support environmental education, STEM enhancement, partner engagement, and community assistance related to water issues in Middle Georgia. MWA also already conducts public education and tour-based programming, and it has existing operational depth in water treatment, distribution, wastewater collection, stormwater management, lab compliance, and infrastructure systems that can support workforce exposure.
PROGRAM MISSION
Water Works Career Academies will create a water-focused high school pathway at Northeast and Southwest High Schools that connects students to careers in utilities, environmental science, stormwater, industrial maintenance, water quality, and infrastructure technology. The Macon Water Alliance is a strong home for this effort because its stated mission is to expand environmental education, programs, STEM resources, and partnership-based access for Middle Georgia residents.
COMMUNITY PROBLEM SOLVING
Clean water, reliable sewer service, and better stormwater management all depend on a skilled local workforce. MWA already has real-world assets that can support student exposure, including public education activities, tours, and operational expertise in water, wastewater, and stormwater systems.
Protect The Customer. Help The Household. Prepare The Next Generation.
I bring executive experience, community leadership, and a track record of helping organizations become stronger, more efficient, and more impactful.
My work in business, mentoring, and community service has taught me how to lead with discipline, build partnerships, manage resources wisely, and stay focused on results. I believe leadership should be rooted in service, integrity, stewardship, and accountability.
I’m running to bring that same approach to MWA District 2.
Marshall Talley is an entrepreneur, community builder, and results-driven executive whose career has been defined by one mission: Make organizations stronger, more efficient, and more impactful for the people they serve.
As a respected leader in hospitality and business development, Talley has built a reputation for turning vision into exe
Marshall Talley is an entrepreneur, community builder, and results-driven executive whose career has been defined by one mission: Make organizations stronger, more efficient, and more impactful for the people they serve.
As a respected leader in hospitality and business development, Talley has built a reputation for turning vision into execution. He brings extensive experience in launching new concepts, revitalizing underperforming operations, strengthening financial performance, building strategic partnerships, and creating experiences that keep customers engaged and businesses growing. With a sharp operational mindset and a people-first leadership style, he knows how to assess challenges, align teams, manage resources wisely, and deliver measurable results.
Talley is the Co-Founder of Cheers Hospitality Collective, where he helps organizations and events operate with excellence through staffing, smart strategy, efficient systems, and high-level execution. He is also the Co-Founder of KuntryKim Natural Products, a wellness-centered enterprise rooted in entrepreneurship, service, and legacy-building. Across every venture, he has demonstrated the ability to lead with discipline, innovate with purpose, and build trust with partners, vendors, clients, and the community.
His leadership extends far beyond business. As Program Director for the Mentors Project of Bibb County, Talley works at the intersection of youth development, leadership, and community transformation. He builds partnerships with schools, businesses, and local organizations to create pathways for young people to access mentorship, opportunity, and the skills they need to thrive. His work reflects a deep belief that strong communities are built intentionally through investment, accountability, and relationships that last.
Talley also serves in nonprofit and civic leadership spaces, where he continues to advocate for community growth, cultural pride, and meaningful support for families. Whether he is helping a business improve performance, guiding young people toward opportunity, or collaborating on initiatives that strengthen Macon-Bibb, he leads with the same core values: Service, Integrity, Stewardship, and Results.
A proud husband to his wife, Kimberly, and father of four beautiful children, Marshall Talley understands that leadership begins at home. That foundation shapes how he serves with humility, consistency, and a deep sense of responsibility to the people who depend on strong leadership the most.
For District 2, Talley offers more than ambition. He offers proven executive experience, community-centered leadership, fiscal discipline, and a clear track record of bringing people together to solve problems, strengthen systems, and move Macon-Bibb forward.
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